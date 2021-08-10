Watch: Netflix Drops New Lucifer Season 6 Trailer

It’s going to be a sad time for Lucifans everywhere exactly one month today when the sixth and final season Lucifer premieres on Netflix. Since being canceled by Fox and picked up by the streaming service for a multi-season renewal, it’s consistently ranked as one of the most popular shows on the platform, and the last run of episodes are looking to send the series out in a blaze of glory befitting the Devil himself.

Having been extended longer than thought possible, the adventures of Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar and his close circle of friends, enemies, siblings and everything else in between looks to be doubling down on the craziness, and that’s saying something when Season 5B ended with Samael essentially becoming God himself after he’d defeated his evil twin Michael, reclaimed possession of the Flaming Sword and set himself up to take the throne of heaven.

However, it’s evidently not going to be that simple, with threats coming from both down below and right in front of him. Based on the footage, the scope and scale has been expanded massively, which isn’t surprising when it’s long since been confirmed that Season 6 will boast the single most expensive episode yet.

The Devil's Got A DeLorean In First Look At Lucifer Season 6 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s even a bizarre-looking animated aside, and the long term ‘will they/won’t they’ between Lucifer and Chloe Decker promises to take even more weird, wild and wonderful turns, at least judging by a bruising showdown between the two that caps off the trailer.

Season 6 comes to Netflix on September 10th, so mark that date in your calendars because you can guarantee that a legion of subscribers everywhere have cleared their schedules to ensure that they can devour the entire run in one lengthy sitting.