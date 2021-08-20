Evil Dead Is Coming To HBO Max

The Evil Dead, one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, is coming to HBO Max in September alongside other notable horror titles. The Evil Dead is a cult classic that inspired two sequels, a soft reboot, a spinoff show with Bruce Campbell reprising his iconic role as Ash Williams, and multiple comic and video game adaptations.

According to Bloody Disgusting, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness will be available for streaming on HBO Max in September. Other horror films like Event Horizon, The Gallows, Cloverfield, and Ouija: Origin of Evil are also coming to the streaming service. This is just in time for Halloween, as fans now have several new movies to enjoy during the spooky month of October.

Fans can also expect another entry in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, which is currently in production. Campbell and Sam Raimi, the director behind The Evil Dead, are producing the new film. However, Campbell is reportedly not starring in the movie, which is slightly disappointing. Bloody Disgusting also reports that Evil Dead Rise will be an HBO exclusive, which is good news for fans who prefer staying in.

HBO Max is also receiving James Wan’s new horror movie Malignant, which is coming to HBO Max on September 1th. Several movies, including Doctor Sleep, The Craft, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jason X, and Snakes on a Plane, are leaving HBO Max next month, so make sure to watch them before it’s too late.