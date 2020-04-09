Police Say Ezra Miller Is Not Under Investigation For Choking Fan At Bar

As of right now, The Flash actor Ezra Miller is not being investigated for choking a female fan outside a bar in Reykjavik, as was seen in a video that went viral on Twitter earlier this week.

When the clip first surfaced online, the public wasn’t sure what to make of it. The fan raising her hands boxer-style and Miller saying, quite lightheartedly, “Oh, you wanna fight?” seemed to suggest the moment was played in jest. However, after the actor throws the woman on the ground, and the man filming pauses his video shouting “Bro” in a concerned tone, all evidence seems to point to the fact that this was an unfriendly encounter.

When looking into the event, Variety identified the location as a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland and contacted the owners, who informed their reporters that “the altercation took place after the individual, identified as Miller, was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were quite pushy. Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular.”

Sources also said that the “upset and angry” Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star was removed from the premises following the incident. But apparently, he’s not currently under investigation.

The Wrap managed to confirm that after consulting with the local police, who told them that Miller is not being put under investigation for choking the fan. In addition, an employee at the Reykjavik police station revealed that the woman depicted in the video is, as of yet, not filing charges against Miller. The actor’s representatives, meanwhile, have declined to speak with media outlets regarding the incident.

While Ezra Miller may not be facing legal trouble just yet, this whole fiasco has certainly caused him quite a bit of negative publicity that could possibly have severe repercussions for his otherwise prolific career. Earlier this week, we reported that WB may be considering replacing him as DCEU mainstay the Flash. Shortly after, rumors surfaced that execs were thinking about cancelling the character’s upcoming standalone film altogether, too. Suffice it to say, even if there aren’t legal consequences for the star, his career will surely take a hit due to this.