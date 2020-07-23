Ezra Miller Reportedly In More Trouble With New Scandal

Amidst all of the excitement that came about from the news that Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, it’s easy to forget about the movie’s actual leading man. Yes, Ezra Miller has been a part of the DCEU for years now but he hasn’t exactly been given a ton of screentime or a real chance to make a mark with his character.

And it seems he may never get to, as right as things finally began picking up on the long-gestating project, the Fantastic Beasts star seemingly torpedoed his entire career. As you no doubt remember, a few months back a video of the actor choking out a fan went viral and calls for Miller’s removal from both The Flash and the aforementioned Wizarding World series quickly flooded the internet.

Neither Miller nor the studio have publicly commented on the matter yet, but according to YouTuber Grace Randolph, who has a pretty strong track record for DC intel, there may be more trouble to come for the young star, and it doesn’t sound good.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent Ask Me Anything video, the insider teased that she’s heard about some new controversy starting to swirl around Miller and she compares it to the scandal that Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara found himself in not too long ago.

“I don’t know about Ezra. I hear there’s like… I don’t know… Okay… I’ll tell you a little something about Ezra,” said Randolph. “I know that there might be something else about him coming out. And you know, we’ll just see if it ever gets reported. It’s kind of similar to how I heard that Kevin Tsujihara had something about him. I heard about that like months before that broke, that story about Kevin Tsujihara that was such a big problem for him. So I heard there is a little something similar with Ezra, and I don’t know if it will ever come out.”

Unfortunately, Randolph stopped short of saying what, exactly, might be coming out about the actor, but if it’s even a “little similar” to the Kevin Tsujihara scandal like she says it is, that can only spell more trouble for Ezra. Then again, she also mentions that she doesn’t know if it’ll ever come out.

But even if it doesn’t, there’ve been a flood of reports pointing to the fact that his time in the DCEU is almost up and even if he does end up returning for The Flash, we can’t imagine we’ll be seeing much more of Ezra Miller in the franchise after that.