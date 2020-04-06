Home / movies

Flash Fans Want Grant Gustin To Replace Ezra Miller Due To Choking Video

This morning, an alarming and upsetting video went viral which appears to capture The Flash star Ezra Miller in an altercation with a female fan, with Miller shown to choke the woman and drag her to the ground. The incident took place at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, with the owner of the establishment telling Variety that Miller did indeed cause a scene and had to be escorted off the premises.

Obviously, if the facts are as they appear, this is some pretty reprehensible behavior from the actor and it’s caused an outcry on social media. While Miller is currently in Iceland ahead of filming on Fantastic Beasts 3he was due to lead The Flash movie after that. However, a lot of folks are now calling for Warner Bros. to replace him with Grant Gustin, who’s been playing Barry Allen for six years in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Take a look at just a few of the responses going around:

Is it time to “pull a Robert Pattinson”?

Would you “sign” this petition?

Even those who don’t seem too keen on The CW show are advocating the switch.

“Not so great news” is a bit of an understatement.

“The better Barry Allen.”

Says it all, really.

WB’s The Flash movie has been stuck in development hell for years now, After a revolving door of directors came and went, It‘s Andy Muschietti is currently attached to helm, with the production supposed to start shooting in a few months. After all their efforts are finally about to pay off, then, would the studio really replace Miller at the last hurdle? No one can say for sure, but it’s worth noting that we know Johnny Depp will be back in Fantastic Beasts 3, despite all the controversy surrounding him of late.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see how this situation escalates and exactly how big of a PR mess this is for Miller. As of right now, though, it looks like fans have well and truly decided their favorite Flash.

