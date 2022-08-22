Familiarity doesn’t breed contempt as fans share reboots they’d be totally okay with

While it’s easy to rag on Hollywood for its relentless desire to reboot any marketable property that holds the potential to make money, there are plenty of reinventions and retreads that have fully justified their existence and then some.

Sure, there are just as many (if not more) that are about as transparent as it gets when it comes to separating the creatively-driven projects from the cynical cash-grabs, but there are countless titles out there that would lend themselves phenomenally well to a modern-day update, but nobody seems to want to touch them for a myriad of reasons.

With that in mind, Redditors have been rattling off the films they’d be totally fine with seeing rebooted, and kicking things off with the ambitious and horrendously dated 1992 cult favorite The Lawnmower Man is nothing if not an intriguing way to get the ball rolling.

The top-voted reply names 1985’s mystery board game adaptation Clue, and while it is pointed out that a new version lingers somewhere in development, the fact it’s been years since the Ryan Reynolds-led redux gained any noticeable forward momentum means it’s an entirely valid suggestion.

Further down the list we come to the more debatable likes of Soylent Green and Innerspace, while another tortured reboot that can’t get off the ground no matter how hard anyone tries also makes an appearance when sci-fi classic Fantastic Voyage is brought up. A proper Dark Tower adaptation is top of the list for Stephen King fans, while adding The Black Cauldron to the Disney live-action production line is definitely worth a shout.

Whether any of them end up happening, we’ll just have to wait and see, but there’s no harm in keeping your fingers crossed.