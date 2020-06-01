Here’s How Black Suit Superman Could Look In Justice League Snyder Cut

Henry Cavill must surely have felt more than a tinge of disappointment regarding his time as the DCEU’s Superman. After all, the actor was first cast in what had the potential to be a career-defining role almost a decade ago, and yet he’s still never been given the opportunity to show what he can really do with the part.

After headlining Man of Steel, Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout was almost immediately shunted to the sidelines as the focus was placed on Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, while his arc in Justice League ended up being butchered beyond recognition after Zack Snyder departed the movie, with the long-lasting legacy of his contribution to the theatrical cut being the terrible CGI used to remove his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache in post-production.

This led to speculation that his time as Superman might be over, with the character’s cameo in Shazam! having to rely on a body double, and then when it was finally announced that the 37 year-old had signed on to return in multiple future installments of the DCEU, it turned out that a Man of Steel sequel wasn’t even one of them.

We already know that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will give Krypton’s favorite son a much bigger part to play this time around, including the introduction of the famous black suit, and you can check out some new fan art below from Instagram user Mizuri that shows how Cavill could look as the more rugged version of Kal-El.

New Fan Art Imagines Black Suit Superman In The Justice League Snyder Cut

The DCEU has already done the dirty on Henry Cavill more than once, and with the Snyder Cut of now the subject of massive anticipation and expectations as one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies in recent memory, the second version of the superhero blockbuster is under more pressure than ever to deliver both a vast improvement on the maligned theatrical cut, and finally give the Witcher star something truly memorable for his Superman to sink his teeth into.