Justice League Snyder Cut To Include Superman Black Suit And New Steppenwolf Design

Two days after the official announcement, fans are still buzzing that the Snyder Cut of Justice League has been confirmed for a 2021 release. Since then, we’ve learned that Warner Bros. have granted Zack Snyder a budget of between $20 and $30 million to finish his cut, which will be spent on completing VFX shots, sound work, editing and potentially some minor reshoots. But now a new story may shed some light on specifically what a portion of that money will be used for.

The Cultured Nerd is reporting that Zoic Studios, who have previously worked on Lucy in the Sky and Mother!, has been hired to help out with the Snyder Cut VFX. According to their sources, they’ve specifically been tasked with CGI work on the black Kryptonian suit that Superman wears after his resurrection (a nod to classic comic book arc The Death And Return of Superman), returning Steppenwolf to his original design and work on the Apokalyptian Parademons.

It’s particularly reassuring to know that Steppenwolf is being reworked. The villain was one of the biggest missteps with the theatrical cut and the images Snyder has released on social media of how he was intended to look are incredibly cool. The change was originally made as Warner Bros. considered that he was “too scary,” which seems like a weird problem to have with a villain.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 9

Ciarán Hinds, who voices Steppenwolf, has previously supported the Snyder Cut campaign and once said that he didn’t recognize the theatrical cut as the movie he worked on. As he’s simply contributing voice work, it’s likely he’ll be called back to complete various scenes involving his character, too.

It feels strange to be so hyped about an alternative cut of a movie from 2017, but I can’t wait to see if this lives up to all the commotion. After all, if Zack Snyder’s Justice League really is everything it’s cracked up to be, it could be something very special.