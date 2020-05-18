Woody Harrelson Transforms Into Carnage In Awesome Venom 2 Fan Art

Venom fans had plenty of company when it transpired that its upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, had been delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means we have a longer wait on our hands before seeing Woody Harrelson’s full debut as the second symbiote of the title – Carnage. For now, then, it’s back to the fan artists of the internet to pique our interest.

Today, we’re going to point you in the direction of some new Carnage fan art by Instagram user @oliviadesignok, which you can check out for yourself down below.

As delays go, Let There Be Carnage got a pretty hefty one. Tom Hardy’s sophomore symbiotic jaunt has been postponed for a whopping 9 months, out-delaying No Time to Die (7 months), Black Widow (6 months) and Mulan (just 4 months). Whether that’s to account for the backlog – Autumn 2020 is now a fiercely competitive time to release a movie – or because a substantial portion of production had yet to be completed, your guess is as good as mine. I’ll go out on a limb and say a bit of both, though. Fingers crossed it arrives on June 25th, 2021 with no added disruption in tow.

Looking forward to seeing Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in the flesh? Leave a comment below with your hopes for the character and/or Harrelson’s performance in the still ludicrously titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. I appreciate fan art isn’t going to whet your appetite in the way an official still would (as fine a job as the artists do). But it’s either this or another micro-analysis of the Venom post-credits scene. I’ve got to say, what on earth is that haircut? You can tell the symbiote comes from another planet.