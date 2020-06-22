Doctor Doom Enters The MCU On Gorgeous Black Panther 2 Fan Poster

The Fantastic Four have been the subjects of four feature-length movies, and only the most forgiving of viewers would deem the high-point of any of them as being anything above mediocre at best.

The string of poor adaptations hasn’t just affected the titular team, either, and there’s no doubt plenty of viewers left wondering why Doctor Doom is regarded as one of the most iconic villains in comic book history when the character has consistently been such a damp squib on the big screen.

With the rights to the Fantastic Four and their associates now in the hands of Marvel Studios though, fans will be hoping that the First Family of Marvel will get a feature-length adaptation that will finally do their reputation justice, and it seems more than likely that Doctor Doom will have a key part to play in it. However, there’s been no shortage of speculation that the ruler of Latveria could make his MCU debut long before his perennial nemeses.

Doom has been rumored to show up in countless places already, and now some new fan art from Camille Vialet imagines the nefarious monarch as the villain of Black Panther 2, which you can check out below.

While we’ve previously heard that Doom could end up appearing in T’Challa’s second solo adventure, most of the recent speculation has pointed towards the introduction of Namor and Atlantis as playing a major role in Black Panther 2, although we won’t know for sure until we get the first official plot details from either Kevin Feige or director Ryan Coogler.

That being said, Doom’s comic book history is extensive enough that he could be dropped into any number of the MCU’s standalone franchises with a justifiable enough reason, whether he ends up pulling the strings as the next Thanos-level threat or not.