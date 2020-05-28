The ever-growing influence of social media on society has given fans an increased sense of ownership and entitlement over properties that they hold dear, and if they don’t like something then you can be sure that they’ll let the internet know in huge numbers. Nine times out of ten, the studios pay very little attention to these sort of campaigns, but the recent announcement of the Justice League Snyder Cut has given many people a sense of renewed optimism that they can use their online platform to will something into existence if they try hard enough.

While Marvel Studios aren’t exactly going to recast Brie Larson as Captain Marvel just because there’s a petition with a lot of signatures, the momentum has been gathering behind the campaign for Disney to give Alita: Battle Angel a sequel over the last few days, and the double whammy of the Snyder Cut news and the two-year anniversary of the movie’s release has seen Star Wars fans mobilize once again in trying to get the Mouse House to green-light a follow-up for Solo.

Even though the prequel turned out to be the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the history of the franchise, the adventures of a young Han Solo have since become a firm favorite among longtime aficionados of a galaxy far, far away, and seemingly buoyed by the announcement that the Snyder Cut has turned from wishful thinking into one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies in recent memory, the #MakeSolo2Happen movement is back with a vengeance, as you can see below.

A young Han Solo movie was George Lucas's idea, written by the greatest #StarWars screenwriter and his son, included a theme song by John Williams, and directed by Lucasfilm original @RealRonHoward. It's as old school #StarWars as it gets, but also very fresh!#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/BwEaUkZ9c5 — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) May 25, 2020

Solo doesn't deserve all the hate it gets. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/sLLRU7Qptc — Everything Star Wars (@EverythingSW66) May 25, 2020

Like the Millennium Falcon itself, Solo has it where it counts. Spirited, charming, and with more than one trick up its sleeve, you should never count it out! For Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi'ra, Maul, and Enfys … for all the scoundrels and rebels of the Galaxy … #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/xwQ02n8JNF — Jared Kozal (@jkozal) May 25, 2020

Our family is ready to #MakeSolo2Happen, are you? pic.twitter.com/SB94colE2j — Adam Odle (@OdleAdam) May 25, 2020

#MakeSolo2Happen has already passed over 10,000 tweets today, and it's only 11AM. Even Luke Skywalker can't believe it! Let's keep it going! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/I03BUexrSE — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) May 25, 2020

Did Qi'ra give up her life so that Han could live? Only one way to find out. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/Qlme8JOMPU — Mark (@da_kine_awakens) May 25, 2020

#MakeSolo2Happen We need mor Qi'ra!! pic.twitter.com/nezNxUNBIh — Art of Ice and Fire (@ArtofASOIAF) May 25, 2020

I think we can all agree that @JoonasSuotamo was absolutely incredible in how he portrayed Chewbacca and deserves more opportunities to give us that love able walking carpet #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/R0mHRV4w8j — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) May 25, 2020

Han and Chewie say #MakeSolo2Happen There is so much potential for a sequel or sequels.

The casting was perfect and there are so many decent characters and possible story lines that would enrich this era.

Jabba, Crimson Dawn, Cloud riders, empire and rebellion, bounty hunters pic.twitter.com/NzKKI0c8Oo — Gaz (@gareth_vader) May 25, 2020

There are so many reasons, but most importantly – we love #SoloAStarWarsStory. We want to continue all the stories. #MakeSolo2Happen #starwars pic.twitter.com/1aRV5Kqhz6 — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) May 25, 2020

More Enfys Nest and the Cloudriders #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/R21QXiuzim — Rik Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) May 25, 2020

The Solo movie wasn't the worst thing to happen since Disney bought Star Wars but if it never existed, it wouldn't really matter to me either. Han was cooler without this backstory. Harrison Ford played him better too. Not really itching for a sequel. Sorry.#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/ZQcFdeQg8F — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) May 25, 2020

Happy 2 year anniversary to Solo: A Star Wars Story! #MakeSolo2Happen my dad, a die hard Star Wars fan, would love to see more of some of his new favorite characters. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/k9r5MKcx7u — Kristina Morss 💙 (@kristinamorss) May 25, 2020

There have been countless rumors that the plot threads introduced in Solo could be carried on in a Disney Plus series, but it appeared as though the studio had no interest in returning to the well and making big screen follow-ups for a project that never turned a profit to begin with. However, now that the Snyder Cut is happening after two and a half years of constant social media bombardment, it appears that nothing can be completely ruled out anymore.