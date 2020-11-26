It’s probably not a stretch to say that Amber Heard has had a busy few weeks, from the outcome of the trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp, to the extensive petitions and other debates surrounding her future. The 34-year-old actress remains a high-profile casting choice in Hollywood, though, and we’ve recently seen her be linked to a new Pirates of the Caribbean film with Margot Robbie. Heard has also reportedly been in talks to join the MCU as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, in the Fantastic Four reboot, and we now have an idea of what that could look like.

Artist @ApexForm shared an image on Instagram of Heard as Storm, suitably in the middle of disappearing. While there’s not much to go in the shot, at least compared to some of the other mock-ups of potential Invisible Women that have been doing the rounds, it still looks like like she could pull off the character, as you can see below.

According to recent reports, Heard is keen to build on her role as Mera in the Aquaman series by joining Disney’s MCU, with no shortage of potential parts opening up as the X-Men and other notable heroes make the jump over to the Mouse House. If the actress does end up taking on Sue Storm, though, she’ll be the fourth live-action star to do so, following Rebecca Staab in the best-forgotten 1994 picture The Fantastic Four, Jessica Alba in the 2000s version of the story and Kate Mara in Josh Trank’s 2015 attempt at bringing the super-powered family to life.

Of course, there are still a lot of open questions over how disruptive ongoing legal cases will be for Heard, who at least appears to have the backing of Warner Bros. for the moment based on the latest verdict in the Depp libel trial. But tell us, what do you think about Amber Heard as a potential Sue Storm in a new Fantastic Four movie? As always, let us know down below.