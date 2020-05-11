Black Adam And Pattinson’s Batman Enter The DCEU On Awesome Fan Poster

It would be an understatement to say that Warner Bros. and DC’s interconnected superhero franchise hasn’t turned out exactly as planned, with a whole host of previously-announced movies being abandoned, and several of the major characters that were originally set to play a huge role in the DCEU either being sidelined or re-cast completely.

The future looks a whole lot different from how it was set to play out during Zack Snyder’s time at the helm, with the filmmaker’s longest-lasting contribution to the series now being the will they/won’t they saga surrounding his cut of Justice League that’s been dragging on for over two and a half years.

The previously-announced Green Lantern Corps, Cyborg, Justice League Part II, Gotham City Sirens, a spinoff for Harley Quinn and the Joker and a solo outing for Jared Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime have all been quietly swept under the rug, The Flash is still no closer to actually getting in front of cameras, Ben Affleck retired and was then replaced as Batman, the Suicide Squad are rebooting already and nobody seems to know whether Henry Cavill is still Superman or not.

That’s an awful lot of turnover for a franchise that only started in 2013, but a new fan poster from Mohammed Hibban has made the best of a complicated situation and brought all of the DCEU’s marquee characters together in one place. And you can check it out down below.

New Fan Poster Brings All Of The DCEU's Heroes Together In One Place 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While they aren’t quite the Avengers, this fan poster shows that the studio still have plenty of big names at their disposal, with Pattinson’s debut in The Batman and the highly-anticipated introduction of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam still to come. The DCEU may have suffered more than one false start, but the future is looking brighter than ever for a superhero franchise that’s had to deal with an awful lot of creative upheaval in such a short amount of time.