Fans agree that Morbin’ Time has jumped the shark after Jared Leto gets in on the act

It was just the other day that fans were left wondering if super serious method actor Jared Leto possessed enough self-awareness to embrace the ironic appreciation of Morbius, which has somehow managed to evolve into an unstoppable cultural phenomenon, despite its reputation as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations in history.

Well, we now have our answer, and when you couple this knowledge with Sony going all-in by re-releasing the panned blockbuster in theaters this weekend (which the studio hyped by acknowledging the memes), then an argument can be made that Morbin’ Time has officially jumped the shark.

Sony regularly come under fire for the handling of its superhero properties, which ranges from the near-daily Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks to the mere existence of El Muerto, so it’s not really all that surprising that the boardroom would opt to try and turn a negative into a positive by jumping onto the Morbin’ Time bandwagon.

i dont like the idea that Jared Leto is aware of memes. i don’t like the idea of Jared Leto laughing https://t.co/cj6Kn1jK0t — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) June 3, 2022

Jared Leto killing this fucking joke is the only good thing he's done. https://t.co/VS37IqpFVN — Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) June 4, 2022

Any normal functioning human being, even on Jared Leto's nutty level, knows it is just memes and that the film had garbage reception. There is no need to be this needlessly toxic over him having some fun about it. https://t.co/ByhsGRfmqY — Cole (@__ColeTurner__) June 4, 2022

I thought a perk of Jared Leto being on a cult island would at least be a void of internet connection. https://t.co/IpUk5sTrS5 — Genna 🚚 (@JesusChrist_alt) June 4, 2022

When people start saying that Morbius is dead because Jared Leto is in on the joke now, doesn't matter. Stay strong Morbheads, we shall Morb FOREVER https://t.co/0AkThcnYLP — Yoshi (@YoshiSyko) June 4, 2022

I dont get why Jared Leto joining in on the meme kills it, it's just people trying to have fun. It's gonna discourage celebrities from joining in on their memes. pic.twitter.com/Rqsri26tvg — iqozoid (@iqozo1d) June 4, 2022

okay legit. the jokes over. wrap it up. it was funny for a while but now it’s DONE. fuck Jared Leto and everything he stands for. the joke is done. I’m over it. Fuck off. https://t.co/PllZPxVTxu — loosea PRIDE!!!!!! (@midwestrogen_) June 4, 2022

Jared Leto is such a method actor that he actually wrote an entire script for MORBIUS 2 just for this video https://t.co/vM7btJxQZV — IGOR Enjoyer (@AlexComix0314) June 3, 2022

Jared Leto thinks he is just participating in a funny joke but if he doesn’t actually make “Morbius 2: It’s Morbin Time”, then there’s gonna be some serious issues. https://t.co/Luo7SDFE8i — Craig (@CS11__) June 3, 2022

In Leto’s defense, he clearly cares a great deal for the character, with his performance in the title role marking one of the very few times he’s actually used his own accent in a film. Should Morbius do decent business at the box office this weekend, then the chances of a sequel being given the green light are going to shoot straight through the roof.

If that does happen, then the panned effort will go down in the history books forevermore as perhaps the first high-profile big budget project in history to be willed into existence almost entirely by irony.