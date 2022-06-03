Is Jared Leto self-aware enough to embrace the love for ‘Morbius’?

For lack of a better term, Jared Leto is “A Very Serious Actor”. The Academy Award winner has become famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) for the way he approaches every single one of his roles, which leads to an interesting scenario should meme culture will a Morbius sequel into existence.

In what’s surely an attempt on Sony’s part to gauge whether or not the widely-panned Marvel blockbuster is capable of enticing paying customers at the second time of asking, the Living Vampire’s live-action debut is on its way back to theaters. That in itself presents a curious question as to whether or not Morbius remains purely an online phenomenon, or if the relentless self-awareness of internet appreciation can propel it to new commercial heights.

Hypothetically, if Morbius V2.0 makes decent bank during its sophomore run in multiplexes, then the chances of a second chapter getting the green light will increase exponentially. However, it has left people wondering if the notoriously dedicated and committed Leto is capable of reprising a role in a feature film that would largely only exist because of memes.

Tbf, I fully believe Jared Leto is not capable in any way of being self-aware — Cassiopeia 🏳️‍⚧️ (Goro Akechi brainrot mode) (@cassisarobot) June 3, 2022

They will but Jared Leto wont realise its self aware and he will mistreat people on set because he MUST go full method again — It's getting Weirder & Weirder out here, baby! (@TheBounceMan) June 2, 2022

In one week, the Morbius meme will become sentient. In two, it'll turn self-aware. Within a month, a sequel will be greenlit. Two months, Jared Leto starts tweeting about the Sweep. Within half a year we will not be able to control the Morb. https://t.co/7ZsD6eeAjJ pic.twitter.com/E3lV5e3Xnu — professional morbius hater (@wenbbilliams) June 2, 2022

Jared Leto takes himself way too seriously for this to happen (because he’s a prick), but Sony should just take $50 million and make Morbius 2, throw the kitchen sink of shit against the wall and make the most outrageously shitty movie of all time (but this time, self aware) — André (@iseeyoudre) May 29, 2022

Jared Leto is too unironically edgy and serious, if it happens it definitley wont be self aware — Lute Gaming (@LuteGaming776) May 27, 2022

for better or for worse the Morbius sequel is gonna be deadpool level self aware — Bri (@VirginKinophile) June 3, 2022

i want everyone to see this so sony makes a sequel and all the marketing is super self aware and unfunny and it finally gets people to shut up about morbius https://t.co/c44JK8m4kO — Lute (RWBYXFORTNITE) (@lutetheanimama1) June 3, 2022

Leto has been called many things throughout the course of his lengthy career, but “hilarious” is very rarely one of them. Morbius played out with a very straight face, but that surely wouldn’t be the case were a follow-up to materialize. At this stage, the titular antihero would effectively be obligated to say “it’s Morbin’ time” or there’s not really much point, but is the Academy Award winner capable of embracing such an ironic turn of events?