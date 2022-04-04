Jared Leto is at the 2022 Grammys to present an award, but while on the red carpet the star didn’t miss the opportunity to praise Morbius.

Speaking to E News, Leto celebrated the launch of the latest Marvel film and his first time as a leading man in a major motion picure.

“This is my first time starring in a big Hollywood movie like this, I’ve made a career out of playing smaller parts and making independent films. It’s incredible, it’s a lot of fun to have Morbius out in theatres around the world and I’m really proud.”

Right now Morbius is the number one film at the box office, but it failed to garner its projected opening weekend earnings falling short around $11 million with a total of $39 million.

While the movie has still seen crowds turn up to check it out the reaction to the film has been mostly negative from critics and audiences. The film right now has a 17 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a far better 70 percent from audiences.

Leto elaborated on his preparation for his role in Morbius which led him to speak to people with rare diseases. Leto has been known for his antics when method acting on set, but it seems things were toned done for this latest Marvel flick.

“When I made Morbius I had this beautiful experience working with people who have rare diseases. My character at the beginning of the film has a disease he’s trying to find a cure and that’s part of the reason why I work the way I do is that it’s challenging and I’m a firm believer the greater the risk, the greater the reward and I enjoy that.”

If you haven’t yet seen Morbius the film is available in theatres worldwide now.