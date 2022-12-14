Fans agree the mind-blowing ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer makes a mockery of ‘No Way Home’

A year ago Spider-Man: No Way Home wowed audiences with its trio of Spider-Men web-slinging their way through the streets of Manhattan. How can you possibly beat Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one movie? Well, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has the answer. You include all the Spider-Men (and Spider-Women and Spider-Animals).

The awesome new trailer dropped last night and is wall-to-wall Spideys, including (but by no means limited to) Insomniac’s Spider-Man, Spinneret and Spider-May, the steampunk Lady Spider, the Amazing Bag-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Neversoft’s PSOne Spider-Man, and Spider-Monkey from the Marvel Apes universe.

Marvel fans are in agreement: No Way Home is out and Across the Spider-Verse is the new hotness:

*No Way Home brings back 2 Spider-Men*



Across the Spider-Verse:pic.twitter.com/3VXTPqLBSC — Spider-Man Shots 📸 (@SpiderManShots) December 13, 2022

This is how it’s done:

Man, I thought No Way Home was crazy with all the Spider-Men, but Across the Spider-Verse said "hold my beer" 😭 pic.twitter.com/652xGLzdWd — SLO (@SLOplays) December 13, 2022

Well, we’re convinced:

Oh, we’re very ready for this conversation:

across the spider verse is going to be better than no way home but y’all not ready for that conversation — boy wonder (@thatwarboi) December 14, 2022

Who knows, maybe they’ll pop up here too:

They already teamed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, give them a break. Just have all 3 of them appear in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, which I'm sure is going to be bigger than Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse! pic.twitter.com/LVcybRBan1 — Josh-Parker (@WebHeaded_Josh) December 13, 2022

No matter how it all shakes out, Across the Spider-Verse is guaranteed to be a truly wild ride. We still think Into the Spider-Verse is the best superhero movie of the last decade, combining a dazzling visual style with killer jokes and a surprisingly heartfelt Spidey story. If Across the Spider-Verse can get even close to that Sony is onto a winner.

Now, all we want is a trailer showcasing Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 as the brief glimpse we saw of him has left us hungry for more. Is he really going to be a villain in this movie or is there more to his appearance than meets the eye?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.