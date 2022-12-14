Fans agree the mind-blowing ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer makes a mockery of ‘No Way Home’
A year ago Spider-Man: No Way Home wowed audiences with its trio of Spider-Men web-slinging their way through the streets of Manhattan. How can you possibly beat Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one movie? Well, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has the answer. You include all the Spider-Men (and Spider-Women and Spider-Animals).
The awesome new trailer dropped last night and is wall-to-wall Spideys, including (but by no means limited to) Insomniac’s Spider-Man, Spinneret and Spider-May, the steampunk Lady Spider, the Amazing Bag-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Neversoft’s PSOne Spider-Man, and Spider-Monkey from the Marvel Apes universe.
No matter how it all shakes out, Across the Spider-Verse is guaranteed to be a truly wild ride. We still think Into the Spider-Verse is the best superhero movie of the last decade, combining a dazzling visual style with killer jokes and a surprisingly heartfelt Spidey story. If Across the Spider-Verse can get even close to that Sony is onto a winner.
Now, all we want is a trailer showcasing Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 as the brief glimpse we saw of him has left us hungry for more. Is he really going to be a villain in this movie or is there more to his appearance than meets the eye?
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.