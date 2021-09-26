Fans And Famous Friends Celebrate Mark Hamill’s 70th Birthday
Mark Hamill has been an icon of popular culture for almost 45 years, which comes with the territory when you play the lead role in one of the most important, influential, popular and beloved blockbusters the industry has ever seen. That being said, you could argue that the social media age has seen the actor’s popularity reach brand new heights.
His self-effacing and often hilarious Twitter game has made his feed a highlight for millions of followers, and he’s more than happy to poke fun at both himself and the franchise that made him a household name. Yesterday marked Hamill’s 70th birthday, and as you can see below, fans and famous friends alike were paying tribute to the erstwhile Luke Skywalker on social media.
While Star Wars has always and will always be the defining aspect of Hamill’s career, he’s also one of the modern era’s greatest and most accomplished voice actors. Batman: The Animated Series turned his interpretation of the Joker into one of the all-time great versions, and most recently his Skeletor was one element of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelations that didn’t split opinion.
His cameo in The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale sent the internet into meltdown, and proved that the popularity of either Mark Hamill or Luke Skywalker hasn’t diminished in the slightest, even four decades and change after he first burst onto the scene.