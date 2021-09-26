Fans And Famous Friends Celebrate Mark Hamill’s 70th Birthday

Mark Hamill has been an icon of popular culture for almost 45 years, which comes with the territory when you play the lead role in one of the most important, influential, popular and beloved blockbusters the industry has ever seen. That being said, you could argue that the social media age has seen the actor’s popularity reach brand new heights.

His self-effacing and often hilarious Twitter game has made his feed a highlight for millions of followers, and he’s more than happy to poke fun at both himself and the franchise that made him a household name. Yesterday marked Hamill’s 70th birthday, and as you can see below, fans and famous friends alike were paying tribute to the erstwhile Luke Skywalker on social media.

In the beginning… and more recently…#HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers 🎂 pic.twitter.com/QIO1CBz1GN — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to the King of Kings, @HamillHimself. 🙌🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/wWYHMBORDp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday, @HamillHimself!!

🎂🎊🎉🥰



70 years young! Sharing a binary sunset with you as I raise a lightsaber to you on your special day.🎂🥳



Wishing you joy & lots of cake!! 🎂🍰🥰❤️💜#MTFBWY pic.twitter.com/FSfYjVDb26 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) September 25, 2021

Getting to work with one of my childhood heroes was a dream come true. The fact that he also taught me how to use the Force was just a bonus. Happy birthday Mark @HamillHimself! pic.twitter.com/sWnuu5nYcU — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday @HamillHimself! You make this world a better place and we’re all so lucky to have you. Thanks for all the years of laughs and total craziness! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Xq6ON7JAiD — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday, Mark! Grateful for our friendship and our collaboration – from there to here. I see it everywhere I go on personal appearances, how much you mean to so many. 🙏🏼🥳❤️ @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/VuqaL46Gxz — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) September 25, 2021

HAPPY BDAY TO MARK HAMILL, OUR LUKE SKYWALKER 🎉 pic.twitter.com/01MqsvXltb — the farm jedi (@thefarmjedi) September 25, 2021

Happy 70th Birthday to the legend that is Mark Hamill. pic.twitter.com/rWWpyYTh1m — RDWB1996 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@RuariBurt) September 25, 2021

While Star Wars has always and will always be the defining aspect of Hamill’s career, he’s also one of the modern era’s greatest and most accomplished voice actors. Batman: The Animated Series turned his interpretation of the Joker into one of the all-time great versions, and most recently his Skeletor was one element of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelations that didn’t split opinion.

His cameo in The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale sent the internet into meltdown, and proved that the popularity of either Mark Hamill or Luke Skywalker hasn’t diminished in the slightest, even four decades and change after he first burst onto the scene.