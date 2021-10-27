Fans Are Conflicted Over Tim Allen Not Voicing Buzz Lightyear

There’s no doubt about it that Lightyear has absolutely captured the internet today. After the new trailer for the movie dropped, the internet went absolutely wild showing just how excited they are to see the film release.

However, not everyone was happy about one part about the new Toy Story inspired film. While many were excited to see Chris Evans voice the character, many others were disappointed that Tim Allen would not be returning to the iconic role.

Many people took to Twitter to share their displeasure at the fact that they wouldn’t be hearing the voice they know and love as one of their favorite childhood characters but far more showed their undying support for Chris Evans in the role.

Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen is an upgrade. Sorry, not sorry. — Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) October 27, 2021

Good morning to everyone who's happy to have Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear instead of Trumper Tim Allen. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) October 27, 2021

The Lightyear trailer was fine. I don't really care one way or the other. But I'm always delighted to see Chris Evans taking work away from Tim Allen. — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) October 27, 2021

One user pointed out that it makes for the opportunity for a hilarious moment in the film.

Calling it now, there's 100% gonna be a bit in the Buzz Lightyear movie where theyre like "Look Buzz you're so popular theyre even making toys of you" and theyll press a button and itll play a Tim Allen Buzz voiceclip and Buzz will say "It doesnt even sound like me" — Tina (@OmnipoTina) October 27, 2021

Some tried to explain why they would have made the decision, trying to have it make sense within the Toy Story lore…

1. Tim Allen voiced the toy that was based on a real astronaut 2. Chris Evans voices the character based on the real astronaut not the toy. 3. I really couldn’t give a fuck because I can’t stand Tim Allen pic.twitter.com/XRPUj0fDiH — CultivatedBeing (@CultivatedBeing) October 27, 2021

Just realized this Buzz Lightyear film being an in-universe movie that the toy was based on creates a funny scenario where:



Chris Evans portrays Buzz Lightyear in an action-movie.



Chris Evans is too expensive to get to voice all the licensed toys and games so they get Tim Allen — Muppets Haunted Mearnsion (@mearn) October 27, 2021

Forgetting that Chris Evans himself already commented on the matter all the way back in December.

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

Of course, true Buzz Lightyear fans have something else on their mind…

smh at zoomers worried about Tim Allen erasure when TRUE Lightyearheads are all worried about Patrick Warburton erasure pic.twitter.com/xCcBlOk3Fq — alk SKULLters (@AltersAlk) October 27, 2021

We know Chris Evans has said that voicing Buzz is a dream come true and we can only hope more and more fans get on board. Lightyear is set to release in theaters on June 17, 2022.