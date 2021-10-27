Fans Are Conflicted Over Tim Allen Not Voicing Buzz Lightyear
There’s no doubt about it that Lightyear has absolutely captured the internet today. After the new trailer for the movie dropped, the internet went absolutely wild showing just how excited they are to see the film release.
However, not everyone was happy about one part about the new Toy Story inspired film. While many were excited to see Chris Evans voice the character, many others were disappointed that Tim Allen would not be returning to the iconic role.
Many people took to Twitter to share their displeasure at the fact that they wouldn’t be hearing the voice they know and love as one of their favorite childhood characters but far more showed their undying support for Chris Evans in the role.
One user pointed out that it makes for the opportunity for a hilarious moment in the film.
Some tried to explain why they would have made the decision, trying to have it make sense within the Toy Story lore…
Forgetting that Chris Evans himself already commented on the matter all the way back in December.
Of course, true Buzz Lightyear fans have something else on their mind…
We know Chris Evans has said that voicing Buzz is a dream come true and we can only hope more and more fans get on board. Lightyear is set to release in theaters on June 17, 2022.