Fans Are Debating If This DC Film Is The Best Comic Book Movie Of All Time

Joker_Dark_Knight_Interrogation

When Batman Begins came out in 2005, Christopher Nolan went from a well-known name in the indie world to a hot young name in Hollywood. His first Batman film was much darker and realistic than the previous ones featuring the character. While Batman Begins was a hit with fans and critics, its follow-up film quickly became much bigger. The Dark Knight came out in 2008 and quickly turned Nolan into a superstar and made Batman the most popular comic book character around.

Though the film has been out for over a decade, fans are still drawn to it. There have been dozens of comic book movies made since it was released, including a few featuring Batman, but fans on Reddit still believe that The Dark Knight is the best of the bunch.

Discussion: Does “The Dark Knight” still deserve its spot as being considered the best comic book movie of all time? I personally always find myself disagreeing with that sentiment, but as soon as I rewatch it shoots right back up to the top. Thoughts? from DC_Cinematic

With so many great superhero movies coming out over the years, it’s hard for fans to decide on which one is the best. There’s a strong case for The Dark Knight but some fans still prefer 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Other fans believe that 2017’s Logan also belongs in the conversation.

Other films that got mentioned were X2: X-Men United and Avengers: Infinity War. There were many differing opinions but the general consensus is that The Dark Knight remains the best comic book movie ever made.

