Fans Are Going Wild Over This Traditional Chinese Painting Of Shang-Chi

Marvel movies and comics have been inspiring gorgeous fan art for years and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is obviously no exception. Still, it seems one Reddit user’s dad might have blown all the others out of the water — at least if fans on the internet have anything to say about it.

Smart-Crab8594 on Reddit posted a picture of Shang-Chi on /r/MarvelStudios that was traditionally painted with a Chinese brush and fans have been going absolutely gaga over the gorgeous piece of art.

Smart-Crab8594 also posted a link to his father’s Instagram which has other gorgeous paintings that anyone who appreciates art will enjoy. He’s also currently taking commissions with information on how to get them on his website for anyone who wants him to paint more Marvel-inspired art.

We can only hope Simu Liu gets his eyes on the picture as there’s no way he wouldn’t find it just as amazing as all those Marvel fans. If you haven’t seen it yet, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now.