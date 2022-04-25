Fans Are Loving the First Poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Fans are loving the first promotional image from the long-awaited 'John Wick: Chapter 4', which will arrive in March 2023.

It’s been three long years since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and we’re positively itching for more super-stylish Keanu Reeves gunplay. Our prayers will be answered in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will see the perpetually angry veteran assassin taking on his biggest foe yet.

Now the first look at the film has finally surfaced, with a large poster spotted at CinemaCon. Here it is, courtesy of DiscussingFilm:

First promotional art for ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been spotted at CinemaCon.



There aren’t many surprises here: a determined-looking Reeves pointing a pistol at someone under stark colored lighting is pretty much the epitome of a John Wick shot.

Fans online can’t wait, though that year until release is going to hurt:

Based on the ending of Chapter 3, we already know what direction this is heading in. The finale of that movie saw Wick apparently being shot dead by Ian McShane’s Winston. However, this was a ruse and Wick was secretly whisked away to be treated by Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, with both men vowing bloody vengeance against the all-powerful High Table.

That revenge is almost certain to play out in Chapter 4, which should provide some of the craziest action we’ve seen in the franchise to date.

Sadly, we have quite a wait until its release. Originally scheduled for release in May 2021, COVID-19 kicked it back almost two years, and it’ll now premiere on March 24, 2023. That means we may not see an actual trailer until much later in the year, though more posters should emerge sooner or later.

Here’s hoping John Wick’s return is worth the wait.