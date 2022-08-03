Fans build their dream Thunderbolts team using current villains in the MCU

Kevin Feige announced that the Thunderbolts will be appearing in the MCU at the end of Phase Five during Comic-Con. And while it’s more likely that this anti-hero lineup would be different compared to the comics, fans decided to build their own Thunderbolts lineup using existing MCU characters.

Reddit user u/AShadyPyro released 18 images of villains and anti-heroes in the MCU that are still alive. The rules are simple: build your dream Thunderbolts team using six characters featured in the post. The lineups that the fans have created have been different yet certainly creative.

Some went for the easy route and just picked the ones from the first two rows, with just one or two characters replaced.

Others believed that the team should comprise of six copies of one character since they’re capable of doing things on their own.

Fans want to know backstory of MCU's Klev, the hilarious bystander in 'Spider-Man' and 'Shang-Chi' 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

But most Reddit users took the challenge seriously and came up with unique and interesting lineups.

One Reddit user suggested that the lineup should mirror the Avengers. They’ve picked Justin Hammer from Iron Man 2, John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, Yelena from Black Widow, Dex from Daredevil and Agatha Harkness from WandaVision or Hercules from Thor Love and Thunder.

One wanted to add Yelena to their lineup so there would be an even amount of men and women in their anti-hero team. However, one pointed out that Yelena might not be in the Thunderbolts after the events on Hawkeye. They later suggested Taskmaster from Black Widow since she can do the same things Yelena could since they’re both Black Widows.

So far, Marvel Studios has not yet revealed who will be part of the Thunderbolts team. Whoever they are, they’re going to be an incredibly interesting group of anti-heroes. Will they be as good as the Avengers? Who knows. Only time will tell.

The Thunderbolts is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.