Fans Can Barely Contain Their Excitement For Today’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Everything that hails from the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes attached with intense levels of pressure, expectation and speculation, but it would still be an understatement to say that we’ve never seen anything like the build towards Spider-Man: No Way Home before.

Ever since it was confirmed that Tom Holland’s third solo outing would be multiversal in nature, the internet has remained in a constant state of near-frenzy. They spent months hedging bets on when the first trailer would arrive only to get them all wrong, before instantly demanding a second promo almost as soon as the maiden footage arrived.

Throw in the mass dislikes aimed at Sony, so-called ‘leaks’ arriving online at what feels like hourly intervals and the general desperation to have Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox confirmed, and it’s a total maelstrom of madness.

As you can see from the reactions below, Twitter can barely contain itself with the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer just hours away from being unleashed onto an unsuspecting world.

Me at andrew garfield and tobey maguire after seeing that>>#NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/9HQrE7sl32 — Abhi (@Abhiishek_27) November 16, 2021

Man I haven't been this hyped for a movie in a looong time. Excited for the #NoWayHome trailer tomorrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9x1ObH3sgH — IsaacVA (@SoundwaveXP) November 16, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Kana the #NoWayHome trailer drops today… Let's GOOOO — YouTube: Nomaswazi 11 (@Nomaswazi_11) November 16, 2021

tomorrow is #NoWayHome newest trailer release date and the fact that I expect Tobey and Andrew to be in it & I might be wrong…. 😭😭😭 — fully vaxxed owl (@auliamhar) November 16, 2021

So hyped up for the new spider man trailer. Last time I was hyped for a trailer was for the infinity war. #NoWayHome — Don Alvin (@don_alvinKE) November 16, 2021

Is there a countdown timer somewhere for the release of the trailer ? #NoWayHome — Philip (@Phil60s70s) November 16, 2021

If even 10% of the social media buzz translates into box office takings, then it’s not unreasonable to think that Spider-Man: No Way Home could become the first pandemic-era title to reach a billion dollars, because you can bet that repeat viewings are going to generate a ton of business in the weeks following December 17.