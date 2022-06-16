The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift was released 16 years ago to the day and fans of the car-revving action-adventure franchise were unabashedly celebrating that fact online Thursday.

The Twitter account, @OnePerfectShot, even posted one of the most memorable scenes in the movie, which put a focus on the art of drifting in street races.

THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT (2006)



Cinematography by Stephen F. Windon

Directed by Justin Lin

Production Design by Ida Random

Debuted in theaters on June 16, 2006 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZPWWfNy1xW — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) June 16, 2022

The scene is even more jaw-dropping when you see it in full motion.

Sache que ce sont aussi les 16 ans de Tokyo Drift !! pic.twitter.com/tXtJvSIE41 — Vnr Herzog (@GKPlugInBaby) June 16, 2022

Another Twitter account that also celebrated the film’s anniversary, @ScreenOffScript, shared the fascinating bit of trivia that Vin Diesel reportedly agreed to make a brief appearance in the movie as a trade-off for “the rights to the character Riddick from 2000’s Pitch Black.” This bit of trivia about Diesel’s quid-pro-quo was backed up by the trivia page on IMDb for the 2013 threequel, Riddick.

16 years ago today, “The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift” was released in theaters 💴



Vin Diesel would do his cameo in exchange for the rights to the character Riddick from 2000’s Pitch Black.pic.twitter.com/VgBnyDHQve — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) June 16, 2022

Another fan celebrated Tsumabuki Satoshi’s role in the film. Although the Twitter user’s claim he played a character called “exceedingly handsome guy” may come across as sarcasm, that was genuinely the name of the role for the actor, according to The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift‘s IMDb page.

It's been 16 years since Tsumabuki Satoshi on The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift as exceedingly handsome guy. 🤣 https://t.co/xcOop3s0Wh pic.twitter.com/IpAjnr1uO2 — f🌸 (@konidasu) June 16, 2022

“HAPPY TOKYO DRIFT DAY!!!!” proclaimed one fan.

on this day 16 years ago tokyo drift was released. HAPPY TOKYO DRIFT DAY!!!! — tooter jennings (@tooterjennings) June 16, 2022

Tokyo Drift also has an odd peer group in terms of sharing its birthday with the likes of Grease and The Book of Henry, one movie fanatic shared. The IMDb pages for both Grease and The Book of Henry support this.

🥂 The film birthdays of June 16 💐



Grease (1978) 4⃣4⃣

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) 1⃣6⃣

The Book of Henry (2017) 5⃣#Streaming link ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oTrivitWWR — 🎞 Ciné Oncle 🎬 (@Thugut71) June 16, 2022

And how about that neon-soaked poster? Hasn’t aged a bit.

🎬’The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ premiered in theaters 15 years ago today, June 16, 2006 pic.twitter.com/QMufEIm3CZ — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) June 16, 2021

Although the Fast and the Furious franchise is an easy target to make fun of for being an arguably mindless action movie series, some of its biggest fans are not people you would be so quick to upturn your nose towards. For instance, The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan once shared he has a “soft spot” for Tokyo Drift, in particular (via Collider).

“[Fast and Furious producer] Justin Lin’s iterations, as they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger they became something else, but something else kinda fun,” Nolan said.

The next film in the franchise, Fast X, is currently in production and expected to be released on May 19, 2023, according to IMDb.