Fans curious to see ‘sympathetic’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ villain Gorr

Fans show excitement for Christian Bale in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film, after his character received the audience highest test scores out of all the other MCU villains the film franchise has had.

Since the cast and crew’s interview with Fandango, folks are keen to see Bale oscreen after Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi spoke highly of him and his arc. They’re curious to see what Bale’s interpretation of the Marvel villain will be like, after they said that viewers will more likely root for or sympathize with him.

sympathetic?? Woah cant wait to see Bale's interpretation of Gorr, since his story is really sad in the books https://t.co/oGxaTQMX4t — ṃagno ᗢ (@House0fWanda) June 13, 2022

Some began to theorize that we might see Gorr’s origin in the upcoming Marvel film, which would probably happen considering that we need to know his side of the story if they want audiences to feel anything for the new Marvel baddie.

We are for sure going to get to see Gorr’s origin and we are not ready. LETS FUCKING GOOO 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zwDDqvPAwj pic.twitter.com/tzr8T4sbuM — Fat Thor – Black Lives Matter (@JT_ILLITSIP) June 14, 2022

I said it before, I’ll say it again:



I just finished the God of Thunder series, and I’m so fucking hype to see Christian Bale as #Gorr https://t.co/qrdQC6Q0MW — J.D (@JDToS) June 13, 2022

Just recently, the new emojis that will accompany the hashtags for Thor: Love and Thunder have been released, as well as new character posters for the film. Since then, fans are even more excited to see Bale appear on screen.

He’s about to be the coldest villain in the MCU. #Gorr pic.twitter.com/0whtx711Ii — Jay Verma (@Jayverm7349262) June 13, 2022

#Gorr is going to be in the top 3 Marvel Villain🥶 pic.twitter.com/DaEHVNoro9 — Jordz (@OfiicialJordz_) June 13, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters on July 8, so we don’t have long to go until we find out whether or not Bale’s big bad will live up to the steadily-rising expectations and hype. Given that we’re talking about one of the best actors in the business as a villain in cinema’s most popular franchise, though, we’re feeling pretty confident the Academy Award winner is going to knock it clear out of the park.