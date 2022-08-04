Fans expecting big ‘Deadpool 3’ news imminently after Ryan Reynolds begins training

San Diego Comic-Con may have came and went without a peep from Deadpool 3, something that took fans by surprise when the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo outings had been added to the Disney Plus library 24 hours previously, but all eyes instantly turned to next month’s D23 presentation instead.

After all, Wade Wilson’s return to the big screen has a director attached in Free Guy and The Adam Project‘s Shawn Levy, while writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the screenplay after initially being cast aside in favor of the Molyneux sisters, and Kevin Feige has been saying for a while that he’s had a release window in mind.

Despite having opted to take a sabbatical from acting, it’s not as if star and producer Reynolds has allowed himself to get out of shape, but Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters were understandably hyped when personal trainer Don Saladino revealed that the A-lister is hitting the gym hard, as you can see below.

Needless to say, the smart money would be on Deadpool 3 being the reason why Reynolds has opted to begin working up a sweat in earnest, when it’s the only in-development project on his slate that has a director and writers attached, even if it doesn’t have a release date locked in. Then again, he could be preparing for John Krasinski’s IF as well (which is coming to theaters in May 2024), but a superhero blockbuster is the more likely option than a whimsical family fantasy comedy from the outside looking in.