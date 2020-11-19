DC Fans Freaking Out Over Wonder Woman 1984 Hitting Theaters And Streaming On Same Day

When Wonder Woman 1984 was recently pushed back two months to Christmas Day, a lot of people were wondering how long it was going to hold on to that date, especially when the overwhelming majority of high profile releases had already been pulled from the calendar, and even more were delayed afterwards including Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. And that was despite the actor sticking to his guns for months that the action comedy would hit the big screen before the end of 2020.

Well, we now have our answer, and though Patty Jenkins’ superhero sequel is still coming to theaters as scheduled, it’ll also arrive simultaneously on HBO Max. There’d been recent reports that Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince would be heading to Warner Bros.’ streaming service after just two weeks in cinemas, but the studio have decided to give fans a little Christmas present and Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on the big screen and on their in-house platform on the same day.

Folks were quick to react to the news that they can either head to their local multiplex or remain in the comfort of their own homes to see Wonder Woman 1984, and you can check out just a sample of what they’re saying down below.

Good news for those wanting to see the new #WonderWoman1984 https://t.co/SlCDhW2tZP pic.twitter.com/lXEk21lFjq — Alexander Goebel (@1goebel) November 18, 2020

In the wise words of the Mandalorian. . . “This Is The Way”#DCEU #WonderWoman1984 #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/sjpQUfz2Yz — 𝕽 𝖊 𝖛 𝖊 𝖗 𝖘 𝖊⚡️🎃 𝕲 𝖔 𝖇 𝖑 𝖎 𝖓 (@ReverseGoblin) November 18, 2020

Yessss! I would not seen it in the theatres. So pysched! #WonderWoman1984 https://t.co/K5BbeX7y0c — Susie Reese (@SusanDReese) November 18, 2020

Omg wow finally! However I feel as though this movie won’t hit a billion, like it should! It’s a great Christmas gift for all of the Wonder Woman fans but I hope this doesn’t stop the chances of another Wonder Woman film, financially speaking… #WonderWoman #WonderWoman1984 https://t.co/uAyfRnxYXb pic.twitter.com/qsx44Y9mot — Michael Taylor-Hill (@GeekMighty) November 18, 2020

Warner’s doing the right thing and releasing #WonderWoman1984 on hbomax. Not safe to go to the theaters. Can’t wait to watch it in my media room — Greg Pomes (@Greg_Pomes) November 18, 2020

Sending #WonderWoman1984 to HBO Max seems nuts tbh. Wouldn't VOD make more sense with cinema releases as well? — 🏳️‍🌈Shawn🏳️‍🌈Lunn🏳️‍🌈 (@shawnlunn2002) November 18, 2020

I'm guessing if #WonderWoman1984 ends up being a success on streaming we can expect #BlackWidow on Disney Plus. — 🦄 (@KarolinaVega) November 18, 2020

From a marketing perspective, releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max is a smart move on Warner Bros.’ part, one that will no doubt see subscriber numbers increase quite a bit over the festive period. However, with a $200 million budget, there’s still a long way to go before the DCEU blockbuster will be deemed a success financially, especially with the theatrical business currently in the doldrums and absolutely no sign of a recovery happening anytime soon.