Fans Hunt For Sinister Six References In Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

A cool new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released yesterday, showing Spidey facing off against Doc Ock’s mechanical tentacles. Tucked away in the back was the unmistakable sight of the 2002 movie’s Green Goblin, as played by Willem Dafoe. We already knew he’d be in the movie due to the pumpkin bombs in the first trailer, but it’s still nice to get a (slightly blurry) look at him.

But particularly attentive viewers will spot some key background elements: a bolt of lightning representing Jamie Foxx’s Electro and a sandstorm for Sandman (presumably Thomas Haden Church). That takes us to four villains, just two short of a Sinister Six. So who are the rest?

There’s some fairly good evidence Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man will be present, as a brief shot during the trailer appears to show him. It seems he’ll attack Peter within Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, potentially indicating the effects of Strange’s spell reverberate across the multiverse and affect villains who know Peter’s identity.

As far as I can see there are a couple of other candidates for the final spot. Most likely is probably Michael Keaton’s Vulture, who we know to be alive in the MCU and who will soon pop up in Morbius. Next up is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, whose apparent death at the end of Far From Home could easily be handwaved as just another trick. Finally, given the post-credits sequence of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we could see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock – though I’m betting they’d save him for his own movie.

Whatever the case, Spider-Man: No Way Home still has some surprises to give up, not least whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie or not. Let’s hope for a second trailer soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.