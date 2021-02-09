Home / movies

Marvel Fans Want Karl Urban As Sony’s Kraven The Hunter

Yesterday brought reports that Keanu Reeves had been offered a part in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ Kraven the Hunter, which is set to be directed by Triple Frontier‘s J.C. Chandor. And while the 56 year-old action icon had been approached for the title role, the legendary big game hunter just doesn’t feel like an obvious fit for the actor’s established screen persona.

There was plenty of speculation last year that Sergei Kravinoff was on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to track down the fugitive Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, but the multiverse seemed to draw a line under that. It’s unclear what the character’s upcoming solo outing will bring us, but Chandor is a solid filmmaker that’s delivered strong work in a variety of genres including financial thriller Margin Call, survival drama All is Lost and crime story A Most Violent Year, making him an intriguingly exciting choice to helm a big budget superhero pic with a bad guy in the lead.

Of course, Keanu Reeves is almost guaranteed to show up in a Marvel blockbuster at some stage in the near future, but Kraven the Hunter shouldn’t be it. Instead, fans have named Karl Urban as their preferred candidate to bring the character into live-action for the first time, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Urban is no stranger to the comic book genre having appeared in RED, Priest, Dredd and Thor: Ragnarok, while he was frequently linked with Batman before both Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson were cast, and that’s without even mentioning The Boys‘ Billy Butcher. Scott Adkins is apparently also chasing the role, and while the martial artist certainly has the physicality to pull it off, Urban would be a much bigger name in the eyes of the studio, but we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up as the SPUMC’s Kraven the Hunter.

