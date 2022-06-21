Fans name the ‘Star Wars’ moment that gave them chills

Fans of Star Wars take a walk down memory lane and discuss which scene in the franchise gave them the chills.

On a Star Wars Reddit thread, fans shared the scenes that moved them most, and undoubtedly, there are many to choose from. Star Wars first grabbed the hearts of a generation in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, and the fanbase has only gotten bigger as the story has expanded. Not only is there sci-fi action to delight the sense, but there are also incredibly dramatic and heartfelt moments in a story between the Jedi Knights trying to restore order and dark forces seeking control.

With the arrivals of animated series and live-action shows on Disney Plus to the canon, newer entries have even topped the list for fans of Star Wars. Here are a few of the responses.

At the end of Return of the Jedi, the Rebels celebrated the defeat of the Empire and brought about the New Republic era. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Anakin (who became Hayden Christen in later releases) appeared as force ghosts.

One of the most climactic moments in A New Hope is when Luke is piloting the X-wing, and he’s being chased by Darth Vader and two other TIE fighters. That’s when Han Solo flies in and takes out the TIE fighters with one of the movie’s most memorable lines.

The climax in Revenge of the Sith brings audiences to the fated battle on Mustafar, where Anakin fights Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin blames Kenobi for everything going wrong, and the fiery setting perfectly matches the emotion of the scene.

In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin says, “This is where the fun begins,” during the Battle of Coruscant, and it foreshadows his eventual transformation into Darth Vader.

In the Clone Wars episode, “The Phantom Apprentice,” Ahsoka fights Darth Maul and gets the better of him, knocking him off the beam to plummet to the streets below. She stops him from hitting the ground and, as he’s suspended and knows what lies ahead.

In Rogue One, the Devastator was destroyed when Blade Squadron pilots Gina Moonsong and Lt. Braylen Stramm crashed into it, destroying the powerful Star Destroyer and Admiral Montferrat.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Chewbacca falls to his knees and roars in anguish when he finds out Leia has died after he had lost Han and Luke. Every fan felt his pain.

Some fans couldn’t pick just one and instead pulled several scenes, including The Mandalorian season two finale when Djin Djarin has to give up Grogu to Luke, and he removes his helmet.

Going through this list brings back all the memories of some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars. Whether happy or sad, they left an indelible impact on audiences, and the good news is there are many more to come.