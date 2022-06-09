Now that Marvel has officially greenlit a Thunderbolts movie, including attaching Robot & Frank director Jake Schreier to the project, fans are hyped at the prospect of the film being touted as Marvel’s answer to DC’s The Suicide Squad — e.g. a supervillain group being the main focus.

But one fan-favorite character in particular, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belov, is getting much of the love.

you say "Marvel's Thunderbolts movie in the works," but all I hear is "more Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova" i'm going to need this NOW pic.twitter.com/kVrWkA1lRS — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 9, 2022

can’t wait to see the fashion yelena serves in the thunderbolts movie pic.twitter.com/YFs1rgPYgn — sophia (@hellopugh) June 9, 2022

thunderbolts movie means YELENA IS COMING BACK??? pic.twitter.com/qHD8Edwkzw — 💌 (@haIobearers) June 9, 2022

yelena belova making her return in THUNDERBOLTS everyone cheered pic.twitter.com/Sm9gWmjIiR — sophia (@hellopugh) June 9, 2022

The lineup of rogues may potentially include Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo; Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr, AKA Ghost; Olga Kurylenko’s Antonia Dreykov, AKA Taskmaster; Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination; Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, AKA U.S. Agent; and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, AKA Winter Soldier.

It was one fan’s assessment that while they were happy to see the girl power shared between Yelena and Ava in a movie, the fact that the film would be over-stuffed with so many other characters gave them pause.

yelena and ava back but at the cost of bucky, john walker & zemo plaguing the team pic.twitter.com/l5m3bIAIsW — 💌 (@haIobearers) June 9, 2022

Others were just excited about the match-up possibilities, specifically Yelena and Bucky possibly meeting each other for the first time.

I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL IF MARVEL JOINS YELENA AND BUCKY IN THE SAME ROOM pic.twitter.com/Xa9DW8l1Wu — 💭 (@pughstanthinker) June 9, 2022

blah blah blah bucky and yelena meet up the only thing i care about pic.twitter.com/4yJCodjT9v — Ms Jaarvel (@RAMBEAUR0GERS) June 9, 2022

yelena and bucky carrying this movie yup https://t.co/X4TLkWA9Tc — z (@civiIswar) June 9, 2022

As an aside, the fact that Yelena could be called a “villain” in this synopsis — like, how?

Personally offended by you calling Yelena a villain https://t.co/tJNgkvcYiq — k • 🕷🏹 (@pughfieldaya) June 9, 2022

Sure, the character was a minor antagonist in Hawkeye, but that was only because she mistakenly thought Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton murdered her sister. Once she found out the truth, she was on the Avengers’ side, let’s not forget.

Another Twitter user proclaimed that while they were excited about Yelena and other characters, some of them could arguably be left on the cutting room floor. Taskmaster, in particular, was considered a disappointment among many comic book fans.

I want Yelena, Abomination.



Either Baron Zemo or US Agent, not both.



I don't want Winter Soldier, Ghost, or Taskmaster. Personally don't think the first 2 fit and MCU Taskmaster sucks.



This would be a great time to add Punisher and Deadpool to the MCU films. https://t.co/HTCKqWRJcE — 3 AM Boi (@R4yJr) June 9, 2022

There’s no set release date for Thunderbolts, but it’s reportedly considered a high priority within Marvel.