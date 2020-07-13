Home / movies

Netflix Users Are Loving The Old Guard’s Gay Couple

The Old Guard is currently attracting a large following on Netflix. Since the film’s debut, many fans have praised lead actress Charlize Theron, but she also shares the spotlight with a few supporting players. These include a gay couple played by Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari, whose characters, Nicky and Joe, were not only intimate on-screen, but also powerful warriors rather than one-dimensional love interests.

Netflix, knowing full-well how to cash in on representing a minority group in a major action blockbuster, recently shared a tweet in which they celebrated the couple’s popularity with audiences.

“When they say love is eternal,” it reads, “they’re talking about Joe and Nicky.” Of course, the phrase itself is a play on the film’s plot, which focuses on a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Theron’s Andy.

The Old Guard

So far, The Old Guard has not only been praised for featuring an openly gay couple in the lead but has also been recognized for, among other things, the fact that it’s a big budget comic book adaptation directed by a woman, and a black woman at that. Which is obviously something we don’t see very often.

The characters of Joe and Nicky though have been received so warmly by fans that some are now demanding a spinoff movie centered completely around their relationship and adventures. And below, you can see just a small sample of what folks are saying about the pair on Twitter.

Of course, Netflix is not the only entertainment company which has tried to tell more stories with and about gay people. Earlier this year, Pixar made headlines for producing their first animated short with a homosexual protagonist. The animation studio has already made steps towards greater inclusivity in the past, too, as both Toy Story 4 and Onward featured gay side characters.

Tell us, though, what did you think of The Old Guard? And would you like to see a prequel with Nicky and Joe? Let us know in the comments section below.

