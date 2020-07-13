Netflix Users Are Loving The Old Guard’s Gay Couple

The Old Guard is currently attracting a large following on Netflix. Since the film’s debut, many fans have praised lead actress Charlize Theron, but she also shares the spotlight with a few supporting players. These include a gay couple played by Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari, whose characters, Nicky and Joe, were not only intimate on-screen, but also powerful warriors rather than one-dimensional love interests.

Netflix, knowing full-well how to cash in on representing a minority group in a major action blockbuster, recently shared a tweet in which they celebrated the couple’s popularity with audiences.

“When they say love is eternal,” it reads, “they’re talking about Joe and Nicky.” Of course, the phrase itself is a play on the film’s plot, which focuses on a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Theron’s Andy.

When they say love is eternal, they're talking about Joe and Nicky. pic.twitter.com/QIx9hMgazR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 11, 2020

So far, The Old Guard has not only been praised for featuring an openly gay couple in the lead but has also been recognized for, among other things, the fact that it’s a big budget comic book adaptation directed by a woman, and a black woman at that. Which is obviously something we don’t see very often.

The characters of Joe and Nicky though have been received so warmly by fans that some are now demanding a spinoff movie centered completely around their relationship and adventures. And below, you can see just a small sample of what folks are saying about the pair on Twitter.

…and what’s important about this depiction is that we actually see them being physically affectionate with each other – not mentioned in passing. #TheOldGuard makes it very clear. pic.twitter.com/4Z3mSZGJXa — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) July 12, 2020

#TheOldGuard really did it for the girls and history gays and I just think that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/GOk56Jx9OZ — quarantined for the summer (@allegedly_max) July 11, 2020

OLD GUARD SPOILERS I want an entire movie about Joe and Nicky. Two men who have been in love for over 800 years and are absolutely adorable together. I would die for them. Thank you for this relationship Netflix. #MakeAllTheGaysImmortal2020 #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/a73joMel9Q — Diana McCallum (@WordsOfDiana) July 11, 2020

I watched #TheOldGuard for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/mw0Oc4hyil — Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords2) July 10, 2020

Went into #TheOldGuard for the "plot" (Charlize Theron with an Axe), stayed for the LGBT+ relationship, strong black female lead, frankly BRILLIANT storyline, fantastic action scenes, POC female director and THE CUTEST DANG GAY COUPLE IVE EVER SEEN. Stan the Old Guard. K thx pic.twitter.com/u66qbjKxnW — Robyn Wilson (@sherlockrobyn) July 11, 2020

Netflix needs to do a prequel series for #TheOldGuard about Joe and Nicky meeting, killing each other, figuring out their immortality together, and falling in love during the crusades. I want to see how they became the greatest couple in history. Literally. pic.twitter.com/ssS2hLJOHT — Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 11, 2020

I want a full #TheOldGuard prequel with Joe and Nicky falling in love during the crusades…like, they were mortal enemies who k*lled each other numerous times and now they're incredible in love and devoted to each other in the present…I deserve to watch their love story! pic.twitter.com/voguEH71FB — 𝐣𝐚𝐲 | watch the old guard (@stormbornlover) July 11, 2020

"He's the moon when I'm lost in darkness and warmth when I shiver in cold. And his kiss still thrills me, even after a millennia." "I love this man beyond measure and reason. He's not my boyfriend. He's all and he's more."#TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/n8rouItfvO — 𝖋𝖚𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖍𝖎⁷ (@donutsmakemeuwu) July 12, 2020

WOW I love their love.

Even in the face of being tortured for endless years, here they are laughing with each other…#TheOldGuard #NetflixWatchClub pic.twitter.com/wjypfoSgdL — Love, Nathaniel 🖤 (@ichigohollow710) July 12, 2020

Romance is alive and well because this lines exist #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/EBDKLlvVgK — mg⁷🖤3🖤 (@jjkmgit) July 11, 2020

Joe when he says “he’s not my boyfriend” and then he pauses before saying “he’s all and he’s more”. #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/BD7DbZvotA — Xavier Dolanigga (@Foutanienne) July 11, 2020

Of course, Netflix is not the only entertainment company which has tried to tell more stories with and about gay people. Earlier this year, Pixar made headlines for producing their first animated short with a homosexual protagonist. The animation studio has already made steps towards greater inclusivity in the past, too, as both Toy Story 4 and Onward featured gay side characters.

Tell us, though, what did you think of The Old Guard? And would you like to see a prequel with Nicky and Joe? Let us know in the comments section below.