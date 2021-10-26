Fans Reignite Petition To Have Deadpool Statue Built In His Hometown

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were left feeling deflated when Ryan Reynolds announced he was taking a sabbatical from acting after wrapping production on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited, just when there was genuine hope that Deadpool 3 would be up next for the prolific actor.

You can’t fault his decision to rest up for a while when he’d shot Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Adam Project and Spirited consecutively in the space of two and a half years, without even mentioning his ever-expanding business empire or insatiable desire to troll Hugh Jackman at every opportunity.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Merc with a Mouth’s first comic book appearance in The New Mutants, so Deadpool supporters took it upon themselves to launch a petition campaigning for statue in his honor to be built in Wade Wilson’s canonical hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan. As you can see below, local businesses have now gotten involved with the movement in an attempt to drum up more interest.

At the time of writing, the petition currently has around 600 signatures, so it’s hardly seized the zeitgeist. Reynolds is known for promoting Deadpool on his social media accounts regularly, though, and if the organizers could get the star of the $1.5 billion franchise to show his support, then the chances of a statue will increase exponentially.