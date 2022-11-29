Fans revved up about Mario Kart race in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ new trailer

Now that the second trailer has dropped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, fans just can’t get enough of an eye-popping Mario Kart race and the debut of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach and Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, among other highlights.

An initial first look at Peach’s appearance was revealed with the leaked release of a few promotional images for the film on Monday. A red-clad woman in the background of one of the images showing off the Mario bros’ Brooklyn-based plumbing business van also had fans convinced the previously unannounced Pauline would be a character in the movie.

But this latest trailer represents the first time we’ve actually seen the Pink-clad Peach, heiress of the Mushroom Kingdom, in action, with full motion and voice. Unsurprisingly, fans rolled out the red carpet for the iconic videogame character, who looks like she’ll be kicking butt rather than being a typical damsel in distress this time around. Fans also adored the cinematic debut of the iconic Rainbow Road, and not to mention the particularly goof-looking Donkey Kong making an appearance in a battle against Chris Pratt’s Mario at one point.

One commentator predicted the film would break some impossible box office records.

https://twitter.com/FitzyLeakz/status/1597714352735682560?s=20&t=rEyeMpQGmJbAynUKQS0AFw

Though the movie doesn’t come out until April of next year, that is proving just too long of a wait for one fan.

This Mario Movie cannot come soon enough pic.twitter.com/fbZd9LyFW1 — Mr. Duby (@misterduby) November 29, 2022

The inner child of one commentator was clearly woken up.

The kid in me is losing his shit because of how amazing this looks… I think they actually might pull this off. So many details I never imagined would be included in a Mario movie https://t.co/9xzUueJ4vQ — Nick Lauer (@nicklauerart) November 29, 2022

During a breakdown by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, he presented the goofier redesign of Donkey Kong at one point, to hilarious effect.

this fucking frame from the mario movie direct made me laugh harder than i should have pic.twitter.com/ciLuj5Kvn4 — 🔞Charlotte🔞 (@QueenCharlootte) November 29, 2022

The presence of Rainbow Road from the game series Mario Kart was enough to secure one fan’s ticket.

HOLY FUCK THE SUPER MARIO MOVIE IS GIVING US RAINBOW ROAD?! MOVIE OF THE YEAR IDC!! #SuperMarioMovie #SuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/GMOY3zRERA — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) November 29, 2022

The miniature racing cars helmed by our favorite videogame mascots made the trailer a clear winner, according to several Twitter users.

BRO THE NEW MARIO MOVIE LOOKS CLEAN. THEY GOT MARIO KART 😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gLlRoqD43 — SLO (@SLOplays) November 29, 2022

Mario Kart references in the Mario movie! pic.twitter.com/JKDV3SBlLS — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 29, 2022

THEY'RE GOING TO RAINBOW ROAD IN THE MARIO MOVIE???? pic.twitter.com/MLNZziS3pR — Aero (@ActualAero) November 29, 2022

Peach taking a heroic turn in the film was also enough for one fan to get excited.

Peach kicking ass in the Super Mario movie yo, let's go ! The movie looks so good, i'm so hyped for it ✨ — Cry (@MightyIgnition) November 29, 2022

Other fans could hardly contain their excitement.

Mario movie looks SO FUCKING GOOD — Dallin ※ (@dallin1016) November 29, 2022

Mario movie second trailer was somehow even more amazing than the first — ben (@bnwkr) November 29, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a co-production of Illumination and Nintendo, comes to theaters on April 7, 2023.