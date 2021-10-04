Home / movies

Fans Share Their Anime Horror Picks To Watch For Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the desire to watch horror media becomes impossible to ignore. For anime fans, the backlog of famous movies and shows might not be as big as it is with live-action options but there are still some iconic choices for fans to dig into.

One user on /r/horror made a list of their own suggestions for everyone to check out with some amazing choices.

For those interested in Anime-Related Horror this month. from horror

Not to be outdone, others joined in with their own suggestions.

Comment from discussion OmegaLQ-84’s comment from discussion "For those interested in Anime-Related Horror this month.".

One user dug deep citing a 1970s anime classic.

Comment from discussion The_Monster_Master’s comment from discussion "For those interested in Anime-Related Horror this month.".

Another shared a one that was their first anime movie… Rough start!

Comment from discussion storeboughtbdaycake’s comment from discussion "For those interested in Anime-Related Horror this month.".

And one more user had a slightly fitting suggestion.

Comment from discussion Henchman20’s comment from discussion "For those interested in Anime-Related Horror this month.".

Do you have any anime horror hits worth checking out this Halloween? Share them with us!

