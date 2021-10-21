Fans Still Want Nathan Fillion To Play Nathan Drake Instead Of Tom Holland In Uncharted

With the release of the new Uncharted trailer from Sony today, fan reactions have been decidedly mixed.

That’s due in no small part to many fans’ dream casting of actor Nathan Fillion as protagonist Nathan Drake, rather than Sony’s choice of casting Tom Holland in the role. Fillion has a lot going for him in terms of resembling the character much more in looks and age-wise, compared to Holland.

There was even an Uncharted fan film starring the Firefly actor, which many are remembering with fondness today. In the upcoming film, Mark Wahlberg is set to play Drake’s mentor, Sully, while in the fan film, Stephen Lang portrayed that role.

Fillion himself has stated in the past that he’s perfectly fine with not being cast in the role, despite sizable fan lobbying.

Check out a clip from the short film below:

Let's not forget about this #Uncharted short film featuring Nathan Fillion! pic.twitter.com/sgjOmrnTP2 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) October 21, 2021

Beloved by many.

nathan fillion as nathan drake my beloved pic.twitter.com/zLgeL0eUCZ — van👻 (@drakesnate) October 20, 2021

Questionable casting?

Also stop saying nathan fillion as drake just because his face is kinda similar, this trailer proves that character likeness for this movie was not thought about at all, if it was you'd have used to original cast who made the games — Josh James (@Joshuabitess) October 21, 2021

Just so you all know.



There exists an Uncharted 14 minute short film that stars Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake



I highly recommend watching it instead of the upcoming one pic.twitter.com/qVjYpNIWb5 — 🐁Alex the Mouse🐁 (@RealAlexMouse) October 21, 2021

At least it captures the vibe of the game.

The capture the feeling of the game but I just keep seeing Spider-man everytime I look at Tom. Nathan Fillion would have killed this roll pic.twitter.com/0eW9bOuYlu — Black Astronaut :^) 🤡🌍🔥 (@leojones8675) October 21, 2021

Yesterday, a 40-second clip of the trailer leaked online which generated significant buzz, followed by an official trailer earlier today.

The film is emerging after years in development, with the wait proving so long that Wahlberg was originally attached to play the lead character, rather than the older Sully. Ruben Fleischer, the director of the film, is the seventh one attached to the project over the years.

Uncharted is based on an acclaimed and best-selling series of PlayStation exclusive video games, beginning with the original 2007 title, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune for the PlayStation 3.

The Uncharted games follow treasure hunter Nathan and his friend Sully as they traverse the globe seeking fame and fortune while dodging bad guys along the way. The film is slated for release in theaters on February 18th, 2022.