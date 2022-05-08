Fans would rather see ‘Spider-Man 4’ than ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived back in December of last year, fans have been demanding that each of the three Peter Parkers to feature in the multiversal extravaganza be given the chance to continue their own story.
We know that Tom Holland will be returning for at least one more solo outing, and a second trilogy if Sony gets its way, but the jury remains out on the other two. There was a groundswell of support behind Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3, something the actor admitted he wasn’t entirely against, but his planned sabbatical from the screen has put a pin in that one for now.
On the other hand, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi has stated on more than one occasion that he’d love to resurrect his abandoned Spider-Man 4, but only if the circumstances made it worth both he and Tobey Maguire’s time.
As you can see from the reactions below, after the question was put to the Spidey fandom at large, Raimi’s fourth web-slinging blockbuster appears to be the preferred candidate at this point in time.
Realistically, we could end up with both The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4, or neither. Sony’s handling of its comic book properties has raised plenty of eyebrows, though, with Morbius ranking as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel adaptations ever, with Bad Bunny’s El Muerto bestowing a solo film on a character that has only ever appeared in two issues, so everything remains up in the air for now.