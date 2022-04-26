Marvel fans have mixed feelings on Bad Bunny’s ‘El Muerto’ movie

The announcement of Bad Bunny starring in an 'El Muerto' movie for Sony came right out of the blue, and fans have thoughts.

Sony’s CinemaCon panel brought a string of huge announcements to the table, sending the internet into meltdown for a variety of reasons. Naturally, most of the buzz has fallen on the superhero side of things, with the reveal of Bad Bunny headlining an El Muerto standalone movie coming right out of the blue.

The studio has Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web on the way next year, while Venom 3 has recently become official, but poor Morbius has been left out in the cold for the time being. However, El Muerto has been greeted online with a mixture of skepticism and enthusiasm for a variety of reasons, not least of all Sony’s call to award a solo project to a character most general audiences will never have heard of.

As you can see from the reactions below, the news has split opinion straight down the middle, but at least Bad Bunny’s ascendant film career has added another significant notch to its belt by securing top billing in a big budget superhero project.

“Morbius was a failure. It’s time we stop fucking around and unveil EL MUERTO.” pic.twitter.com/TOvyBRAe5Y — 🖤 JC 🤍🏳️‍⚧️ (@JCVsEvil) April 26, 2022

I’m not a fan of the “nobody asked for this” argument because nobody asked for a lot of movies that ended up being pretty well-received but literally nobody asked for an El Muerto movie. He’s been in two comics. Two. Two issues. — Moon Kasey 🌔 (@RawbertBeef) April 26, 2022

Miles Morales and Miguel O’ Hara are still out here gathering dust in a drawer somewhere and Sony decides to do El Muerto? 😭 — Hernandy #BRIELARSWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 26, 2022

WHO THE FUCK IS EL MUERTO !? pic.twitter.com/ER6z67VF5a — SuperiorJacka$$$ (@ZeroYear97) April 26, 2022

I genuinely don’t know who’s making these creative decisions at Sony. Like with all the amazing alternate versions of Spider-Man we could be getting animated or live-action spinoff’s for how are we getting an ‘El Muerto’ movie? — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 26, 2022

Sony, what are you doing?



You have, at your disposal, Spider-Man 2099, a very popular character that you’re not using in live action. You can build a franchise around this character. You can have Mexican representation with this character. Yet you choose to go with El Muerto. pic.twitter.com/JricfVkCFR — Martin Sanchez (@MarSanJ47) April 26, 2022

I an gonna be honest I’d rather see Spider-Man 2099, Silk, or Spider-Woman project over El Muerto an Latno Wrestler but Man I still don't trust Sony like what's their plan???? pic.twitter.com/A715Mz5dsr — Anthony S (@StraderZane) April 26, 2022

Venom 3 was always guaranteed to happen, but the rest of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is taking shape in fairly unexpected fashion. A lot of folks knew Morbius was hardly going to set the world on fire, while Madame Web’s comic book origins hardly sound like the basis for an adventure led by the telegenic Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

El Muerto is certainly not what we were expecting, then, but maybe we should give it the benefit of the doubt for now, unless of course Sony’s next slate of Marvel adaptations turn out to be of a similar quality to Morbius.