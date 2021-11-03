Fantastic Four Trends As Fans Get Hyped Over The MCU Reboot
So far, all we know for certain about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot is that it’s happening, with Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts moving on to take the reins of another iconic comic book property once he wraps up his current association with the web-slinger.
It might not even be entering production as soon as we’d like, either, with Watts set to team up with George Clooney and Brad Pitt for an untitled crime thriller that landed at AppleTV+ after the streaming service won an intense bidding war for the project. That doesn’t mean fans can’t get hyped about Fantastic Four, though, even though it’s in the very earliest stages of development.
As you can see from the reactions below, Fantastic Four was trending as MCU fans threw their weight behind the fifth live-action outing for the team that’s set to feature the fourth different lineup, all because it’s part of the biggest franchise on the planet.
Kevin Feige recently teased that some major news would be coming quicker than we might think, but we’re still waiting. A lot of MCU enthusiasts were expecting Fantastic Four to arrive in 2023, but that hopeful optimism took a sizeable hit when almost the entirety of the previously announced Phase Four projects were delayed.