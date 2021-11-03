Fantastic Four Trends As Fans Get Hyped Over The MCU Reboot

So far, all we know for certain about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot is that it’s happening, with Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts moving on to take the reins of another iconic comic book property once he wraps up his current association with the web-slinger.

It might not even be entering production as soon as we’d like, either, with Watts set to team up with George Clooney and Brad Pitt for an untitled crime thriller that landed at AppleTV+ after the streaming service won an intense bidding war for the project. That doesn’t mean fans can’t get hyped about Fantastic Four, though, even though it’s in the very earliest stages of development.

As you can see from the reactions below, Fantastic Four was trending as MCU fans threw their weight behind the fifth live-action outing for the team that’s set to feature the fourth different lineup, all because it’s part of the biggest franchise on the planet.

Remember when Fantastic Four did THIS? pic.twitter.com/2nnMnZIUxw — mithi | 🎥☕🌰 (@mithiiiiiiiiii) October 31, 2021

Fantastic Four but Jon Watts better not screw it up https://t.co/EEXGuDN8GP — That Alex (@ItsAnotherAlex) November 2, 2021

In the past few days "Spider-Man", "Dr. Who", and "Fantastic Four" have trended.



You are living in my world now. Mwa-Ha-Ha! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 3, 2021

X-men and fantastic four are more important than the Avengers — ⚡️スパイディ7はこちら⚡️ (@7Spideycomics) November 2, 2021

The main reason why Marvel's able to make Avengers movies currently is because they sold the rights to their most popular heroes when they were broke. No one was reading The Avengers, everybody read The fantastic four or X-Men https://t.co/OFUB7LkhJh — The Boy (@blkbuddha) November 2, 2021

hey @Kevfeige lmk when you’re ready for the end of phase 4 pic.twitter.com/K7LLFnDZxK — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 2, 2021

So we can all agree that Fantastic Four will be goated right? — Hernandy (Happy Feet Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) October 29, 2021

Kevin Feige recently teased that some major news would be coming quicker than we might think, but we’re still waiting. A lot of MCU enthusiasts were expecting Fantastic Four to arrive in 2023, but that hopeful optimism took a sizeable hit when almost the entirety of the previously announced Phase Four projects were delayed.