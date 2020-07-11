Fast & Furious Franchise Will Reportedly Go All In On The Sci-Fi Soon

The fact that the Fast & Furious franchise has never been beholden to the laws of physics, gravity, logic or even common sense has always been one of the most endearing aspects of the series, because the massive success enjoyed by the gang over the last decade just goes to show that not everyone wants their action blockbusters packed full of gritty realism.

Somehow, these movies keep raising the bar when it comes to ludicrous set-pieces involving almost every type of vehicle imaginable, and fans are mourning the fact that they have to wait until next year to see what Dominic Toretto and his crew get up to in the ninth installment, which looks to mark another major leap by having cars plucked out of the air by magnetized aircrafts and revealing that Dom had a secret brother we’ve never heard of before that just happens to be a master driver, thief and assassin all at once.

One thing fans have always wanted to see is for the creative team to fully embrace the madness of the Fast & Furious brand and send the gang into space, something that Ludacris may have hinted will happen in the not-too-distant future. At this stage, you could put these guys in an Avengers movie and nobody would bat an eyelid, so interstellar travel wouldn’t exactly come as a surprise.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and that John Cena is playing Dom’s brother, both of which were correct – that the franchise could be set to lean much heavier into science fiction than you might expect. And it sounds like they’ve got some pretty crazy ideas.

According to our intel, the idea of augmented humans being introduced in Hobbs & Shaw is just the first step towards embracing some truly outlandish concepts, with everything from super-powered cars, full-blown spaceships, frequent trips to beyond and possibly even aliens now being discussed for both F10 and future spinoffs. After all, a space station is about the only thing that hasn’t been blown up in a Fast & Furious movie yet, and with the producers reportedly keen to go all-in on sci-fi in the future, this might only be the tip of the iceberg.