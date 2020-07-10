Ludacris Teases Fast & Furious 9 Going To Outer Space

The fact that the more recent entries in the Fast & Furious franchise haven’t made a lick of sense has turned out to be one of the major selling points of a brand that was running out of gas a decade ago before it decided to reinvent itself as a series of globe-trotting action movies that throw all sense of logic, physics and gravity out of the window.

Fans turned up in their droves to see what adventures Dominic Toretto and his extended family would find themselves caught up in next, and they were devastated when the ninth installment was delayed by almost a year as the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far though, it promises to be another preposterous and yet massively enjoyable outing for the gang, one that looks set to lay the foundations for the tenth entry, which promises to bring the main saga to a close.

However, one thing that fans have always crossed their fingers for is the hope that the brains behind the Fast & Furious movies would simply go for broke and send the team into outer space, which is about the only imaginable location left that they haven’t indulged in their unique brand of vehicular carnage.

When asked in a recent interview if there were any plans for the Fast & Furious movies to head beyond the stars, longtime cast member Ludacris wouldn’t be drawn into specifics or admit anything outright, but it certainly looks like it could finally be a real possibility, with the actor teasing the following when asked about it:

“You’ve just said something very important. I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

Of course, while this is certainly exciting to hear, it also shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered already told you last year that the franchise is heading to space. What we may see the gang getting up to in the stars is still unclear, but with the Avengers currently on hiatus and the future of the Justice League hazy, the Fast & Furious crew are arguably cinema’s premiere team of superhumans at the moment and for a series that’s always listened so closely to the fanbase, taking the movies to outer space is the next obvious illogically logical step.