Fast & Furious Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Female Green Lantern In DCEU

In the decade since it was released, Green Lantern has become a punchline in the world of comic book movies, as well as an infamous example of how not to spend $200 million of studio money. The project’s failure saw DC and Warner Bros. rethink their entire strategy when it came to adapting their properties, serving as the catalyst for the DCEU, while stars Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi would prefer to pretend that it never existed in the first place.

That being said, with the DCEU overcoming a rocky start to establish itself as a viable alternative to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, a Green Lantern reboot has an air of inevitability about it, although the movie hasn’t been able to escape development hell as of yet despite initially being announced in 2014.

Still going by the working title Green Lantern Corps, the reboot is set to bring together many of the characters that have assumed the mantle over the years in the comic books, and we’ve now heard that the studio are looking at Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez to play one of these roles.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Green Lantern and Justice League Dark shows are coming to HBO Max, and The Batman would be delayed, all of which were correct – WB are interested in having Rodriguez join the Corps as Jessica Cruz, the Green Lantern who only made her comic book debut in 2014. She’s not the only name they’re eyeing, but she’s definitely someone they’re interested in, we’re told.

No offense intended to the actress, but if you see Michelle Rodriguez’s name in a movie, then you can pretty much figure out what kind of character she’ll be playing. That being said, the typecasting has worked out pretty well for her career-wise, and portraying a supporting role in an ensemble superhero film like Green Lantern Corps would only reinforce her action heroine credentials.

But tell us, do you think she’d make a good Jessica Cruz? Or would you rather someone else in the part? Let us know down below.