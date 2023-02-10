‘Fast X’ director reflects on being a last-minute replacement for series stalwart Justin Lin

Last April, Justin Lin shocked Fast and Furious fans everywhere when he announced in a statement that he was stepping down as director from the franchise’s highly anticipated tenth film days after production began. Prior to his announcement, Lin had directed five films for the Fast and Furious franchise, with the most recent being F9.

At the time of Lin’s departure, he also shared that he would remain as producer. Following Lin’s statement, close sources revealed that the filmmaker’s exit stemmed from conflict over the script and constant disagreements with Fast X star and producer Vin Diesel. Despite the report, neither party addressed the alleged claims. By May 2022, Louis Leterrier would ultimately sign on as Fast X director.

Almost a year later, Leterrier is opening up about what it was like directing Fast X shortly after Lin’s departure during a recent interview with Total Film. The 49-year-old explained to the publication on February 10 how surreal it was.

“You know in movies, when a character’s ears start ringing? It was that. It was insane. Like beeeeep. You’re watching nothing but Fast & Furious – beeeeep – and then you arrive. You literally walk from the airport to the set. The guy that you’ve been watching for 22 years welcomes you with big, open arms – Vin Diesel. He gives you the strongest hug, and says, ‘Welcome to the family.’ And then you get to actually start shooting.”

Further into the discussion, Leterrier described his first few takes in the director’s seat as “daunting” because he wasn’t fully prepared. Despite his challenges, the filmmaker claimed that the overall experience was “amazing.”

“It was daunting. The first take was weird. And then you get your sea legs. Take two. Take three. And by take four, you’re the director. You’re in control. The challenge was that I had zero prep. I spent my first week completely rewriting the script. I had to make it my own. I had to put it on schedule. Vin and I spent three to four hours every night – after a full day – working on the next day’s pages; the next week’s plot; whatever. It was an amazing, professional experience. And the crew that Justin had assembled – it’s the best of the best on these movies. Everybody is at the top of their profession. I just stepped into a Ferrari.”

Leterrier’s admission regarding his experience on the set comes moments after the Fast X official trailer and pre-sale tickets were released to the general public.

Although the anticipation is brewing for Fast X after the trailer release, fans will have to wait to see Letterier’s final product when it finally premieres in theaters on May 19, 2023.