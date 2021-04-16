All Female A-Team Project Reportedly In Development

Ten years ago, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn’t commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government, they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire The A-Team.

That’s the entire premise behind the beloved action adventure, but it was more than enough to turn it into a staple of 1980s television, with the series running for 98 episodes across five seasons between 1983 and 1987. At its peak, The A-Team was one of the most popular shows on the planet, with the first three runs averaging an audience of at least 20 million viewers each week.

It may have gone off the air almost 35 years ago, but the property still boasts a loyal following and has now ascended into that nostalgic sweet spot that Hollywood loves to exploit so much. Joe Carnahan’s feature film might have bombed at the box office in 2010 and a planned episodic reboot was tentatively announced in 2015 before vanishing into the ether of development hell, but insider Daniel Richtman is reporting this week that an all-female version of the core concept is in the works.

Of course, it was literally only a couple of days ago that Richtman claimed Will Smith was in talks for The A-Team reboot, but presumably this would be a separate project. Unfortunately, though, the tipster offers no further details in regards to what either speculative new stab at The A-Team could look like or whether this all-female one will be a movie or TV show. However, there’s still earning potential in the property, so it’ll definitely be back on our screens one day.