Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to make full use of its multiversal concept by featuring a range of alternate versions of familiar characters. With the script still being revised, it’s difficult to say which of all the reports going around are accurate, but here’s a new one to consider. Apparently, the sequel could introduce a female Black Panther from another universe.

This rumor comes from 4Chan, so obviously treat it with a bit of caution. It does connect to the previous news that a female Ghost Rider was to have appeared in the movie, though, as played by Bella Thorne. According to this 4Chan leak, Kevin Feige ultimately changed his mind about both Thorne and the character so a female Black Panther has been used in her place and will fill the same role in the film.

It’s also said that, yes, this alternate Black Panther will be played by Letitia Wright AKA Shuri. Ever since T’Challa’s genius sister was introduced in Black Panther, fans have been eager to see her take over her brother’s superhero mantle. We thought we might get this in Avengers: Endgame, but it didn’t end up occurring. It may permanently happen in a Black Panther sequel, though, so – as far as rumors go – the idea that we could get a taste of Shuri Panther in DS2 really isn’t too far-fetched.

Marvel’s What If…? animated series will also feature an alt-Panther, in the form of a version of T’Challa who becomes Star-Lord (Star-Panther?). And like the Disney Plus show, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also arrives in 2021. May, to be exact. Loki showrunner Michael Waldron is currently rewriting the screenplay, with Sam Raimi in talks to direct. As for this latest rumor, well, it remains just that, but once we hear something more on it, we’ll be sure to let you know.