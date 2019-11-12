Tons Of New What If…? Photos Tease The MCU’s Alternate Realities

Marvel Studios may have announced a rapidly-expanding slate of live-action shows set to debut on the freshly-launched Disney Plus over the next several years, but the most interesting project of them all may just be the only animated series on the schedule. Based on the popular line of spinoff comics that have been around for decades, Marvel’s What If…? looks to maximize the studio’s creative license and bring some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s alternate realities to life in 2D form.

It’s already been announced that a veritable who’s who of past, present and future MCU cast members will be lending their voices to the upcoming series, leading to constant speculation as to what exactly the episodes will entail, but now a fresh batch of images has been released online that offer glimpses of What If…’s first triptych episode and based on the titles alone, fans will be in for a huge treat.

One of the first big pieces of news surrounding What If…? is that it would follow what would happen if Peggy Carter was given the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and the new images offer more insight into how the often-separate soulmates would fare if the tables had been turned.

Marvel Zombies was another fan-favorite that had been on the wishlist of many MCU aficionados, and the stills of Bucky Barnes facing off with an undead Captain America will no doubt be sure to whet some fan appetites, at least until we get a full-blown adaptation at some point down the line.

Finally, the prospect of seeing Black Panther’s T’Challa taking up the mantle of Star-Lord may not have even crossed the mind of those familiar with only the MCU’s big screen output, but the sheer possibilities of seeing the Earthbound King of Wakanda leading the Guardians of the Galaxy will surely need to be seen to be believed.

Narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, there are little details about how the rest of What If…? is shaping up, but plenty of information is set to be coming down the pipeline before the series eventually debuts at some point in 2021.