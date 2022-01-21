Following news of his passing this morning, fans are remembering the musician and prolific actor known as Meat Loaf.

One of Meat Loaf’s most iconic performances was that of Robert “Bob” Paulson in David Fincher’s classic 1999 film Fight Club. An adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel of the same name, Bob’s death during “Project Mayhem” is a turning point in the protagonist’s (literally “the Narrator’s”) character arc. It leads him to turn against the eponymous Fight Club’s co-founder Tyler and come to the spoilery revelations at the heart of the film’s conclusion.

After his death, the Narrator reminds club members that Bob was a man and, as he says, “his name is Robert Paulson.” And like the members of Project Mayhem in the film, the internet has taken to chanting the posthumous epithet today.

Many of the tweets simply read “His name is Robert Paulson,” along with images and gifs from the film. The most shared is his hug with the Narrator (Edward Norton) at a support group.

His name is Robert Paulson.

Rest in peace Mr. Loaf.

A legend and showman. 😔 pic.twitter.com/osPuiTLSVV — Majorboobage (@Majorboobage) January 21, 2022

His name is Robert Paulson. R.I.P.



And thank you, Meat Loaf, for "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" because that is an absolute banger and it is the music that shall endure. pic.twitter.com/87yBIJ4ByH — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 21, 2022

“In death a member of project mayhem has a name. His name is Robert Paulson. His name is Robert Paulson”.



Rest in Peace Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/tQzqC4Gpvl — Cybernik (@TheCybernik) January 21, 2022

Fans of the film and the actor are also revisiting clips of his performance, leaving comments on memorable scenes like his emotional meeting with the Narrator at a support group and, of course, the posthumous scene the hashtag comes from.

Michael Lee Aday is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and daughters Pearl and Amanda from a previous relationship.