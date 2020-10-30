Final Destination Creator Confirms That The New Movie Won’t Be A Reboot

It’s now been almost a decade since the last Final Destination and despite a couple of ups and downs along the way, it remains one of my favorite horror franchises, featuring some hilarious, imaginative and downright disturbing on-screen deaths. Between 2000 and 2011, the series saw five movies that scored a cumulative box office total of $664 million, with Final Destination 5 impressing critics and racking up a decent profit.

After that, you’d think Final Destination 6 would have been a no-brainer, but the wheels stubbornly refused to move. In 2019, though, we finally heard rumors of a new entry in a late stage of development. This was apparently almost ready to shoot, before COVID-19 arrived and the film was put on the back burner.

Now, creator Jeffrey Reddick has revealed more about what’s planned. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, he explained that while Final Destination 6 is set in a “different world,” it’s not (as previously reported) a reboot. This may mean that the franchise’s few surviving characters are set to find themselves in the crosshairs of fate once more, or potentially that we’re going to be coming at the situation from a fresh perspective.

Opening Scene From Final Destination 2 Just Happened In Real Life 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Back in March, producer Craig Perry hinted at the latter, saying the plan was for the victims to be first responders, with the idea being that it’d be fun to see how people specifically trained to deal with dangerous situations approach the deadly set pieces.

Most major studios have resumed shooting movies with COVID-19 precautions in place, so let’s hope the delayed Final Destination 6 makes it onto screens sooner rather than later. With any luck, they’ll be able to come up with scenes as cool as the multi-car pileup at the beginning of Final Destination 2, the tanning bed in Final Destination 3 and the incredibly icky laser eye surgery sequence in Final Destination 5.