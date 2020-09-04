How To Find The Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special On Disney Plus

Chadwick Boseman passed away last week and the news – understandably – rocked both Hollywood and the world at large, as the Black Panther star’s loss came as a total shock to almost everyone, given that he kept his battle with cancer private. Even from Marvel and Disney.

Ever since his death, tributes have been pouring out in all forms, with ABC releasing a special titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. Earlier today, the Mouse House dropped it onto Disney Plus for those who didn’t catch it but for some reason, they haven’t exactly made it easy for subscribers to find.

You see, to locate it, you’ll have to head to the viewing page for Black Panther and then visit the Extras section once you’re there. It’s certainly worth a watch, though, as the special explores Boseman’s life, career and legacy, with contributions from many of his colleagues, political figures and more. It’s a wonderful tribute to the man and if you missed it when it initially aired, be sure to find some time to sit down with it.

As mentioned above, this is far from the only tribute that we’ve seen for the beloved actor, with many of his Marvel co-stars honoring their friend with kind words, moving videos and more. And with news that his hometown may be building some sort of monument for him as well, it’s clear that the world will continue to pay tribute to the Black Panther star for some time yet.

But circling back to Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, and it’s currently available on Disney Plus globally. You’ll just have to take a few extra steps to find it.